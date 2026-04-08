Assam poll shock: Congress’s Suren Daimari withdraws from Udalguri (ST) seat, quits party

On the eve of polling for the single-phase Assam Assembly elections, Congress candidate from Udalguri, Suren Daimari, has resigned from the party, citing dissatisfaction with its leadership and alleging neglect.

Speaking to reporters, Daimari levelled serious allegations against the Congress, accusing it of failing to maintain communication and provide necessary support despite fielding him as a candidate. He described the party as a “betrayer” and claimed that his repeated attempts to contact party leaders went unanswered.

“Congress is a betrayer party. They defrauded me. Even after giving me the ticket, they did not respond. I called them multiple times, but they didn’t answer,” Daimari said.

He further stated that the lack of engagement from the party leadership compelled him to step away. According to Daimari, he did not receive any form of organisational support during the campaign period.

“I got no response from the party or its leaders, so I have left. I have not received any support, that’s why I stepped away,” he added.

Daimari also accused the Congress of pursuing appeasement politics, alleging that the party was focused on specific communities. However, he did not provide further details to substantiate the claim.

During the media interaction, Daimari declined to elaborate further on his allegations and left without taking additional questions from journalists.

The resignation comes just hours before voting is scheduled to begin across Assam in a single phase, with polling set to commence at 7 am. His exit is expected to have implications for the electoral contest in the Udalguri constituency.