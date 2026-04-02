Assam Polls 2026: 39 per cent candidates are millionaires, BJP report higher average assets

Out of 722 candidates contesting 126 constituencies in the upcoming Assam Assembly elections, 285 (39 per cent) have declared assets exceeding Rs 1 crore. The total declared assets of all candidates amount to approximately Rs 2,352 crore, with the average assets per candidate standing at Rs 3.25 crore

The BJP-led North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA) and the Congress-led Assam Sanmilito Morcha (ASM) are nearly equal in terms of candidate numbers, fielding 127 and 128 candidates respectively, including friendly contests. However, asset declarations show differences in financial profiles.

Among major parties, 88 per cent of BJP candidates have declared assets above Rs 1 crore, followed by the Bodoland People’s Front at 82 per cent, Raijor Dal at 69 per cent, and the All India United Democratic Front at 53 per cent. The Congress has fielded 61 per cent crorepati candidates.

BJP candidates report an average declared asset value of Rs 7.01 crore, which is more than twice the overall average.

At the individual level, Rahul Roy of the Congress, contesting from Hailakandi, is the wealthiest candidate with declared assets of Rs 261 crore. He is followed by AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal from Binnakandi with Rs 226 crore, and Jayanta Khaund of the Congress from Rongonadi with Rs 67 crore.

At the lower end of the spectrum, Gautam Nath, an independent candidate from Hailakandi, has declared assets of Rs 400. Two other independent candidates from the same constituency, Dhrubo Chakraborty and Jibon Roy, have declared zero assets.

Independent candidates constitute 258 of the total contestants, accounting for 36 per cent of the field, indicating a substantial presence of non-party candidates.