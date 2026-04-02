Assam Polls 2026: Criminal cases linked to 14 per cent of candidates, serious charges against 82 out of 722 in fray

Criminal cases continue to feature in Assam’s electoral landscape, with 102 of the 722 candidates (14 per cent) declaring pending cases, according to affidavit disclosures analysed ahead of the April 9 Assembly polls.

Of these, 82 candidates face serious charges involving offences punishable with five years or more, including allegations related to murder, attempt to murder, and crimes against women.

Geographical distribution of candidates with criminal cases shows variation across constituencies, with several pockets reporting higher concentrations. Data indicates that certain constituencies in upper and central Assam record a higher density of candidates with declared cases.

Party-wise, the proportion of candidates with criminal backgrounds varies significantly. The AIUDF reports the highest share at 37 per cent, followed by the Congress at 28 per cent and the AGP at 23 per cent. The BJP reports 9 per cent of its candidates with declared criminal cases.

Among individual candidates, Raijor Dal leader Akhil Gogoi has declared the highest number of cases at 21. BJP’s Shiladitya Dev has 13 cases, while other candidates report lower counts.

Legal disclosures also show that eight candidates face charges related to murder, while nine have declared cases of attempt to murder. Two candidates have reported cases related to crimes against women.

The Supreme Court had directed political parties in 2018 to justify the selection of candidates with criminal backgrounds. However, election watchdog reports indicate that reasons cited by parties often remain generic and not based on merit or qualifications.