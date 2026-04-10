Assam Polls: 85.38 per cent turnout sets new record, surpasses 2016’s 84.67 per cent

Assam has set a new record in voter participation, registering a turnout of 85.38 per cent in the ongoing assembly elections, surpassing its previous highest of 84.67 per cent recorded in the 2016 polls, according to the Election Commission of India.

The milestone marks a significant jump in electoral engagement in the state, reflecting strong voter enthusiasm across constituencies. Officials noted that the steady rise in participation highlights increasing public trust in the democratic process.

A key feature of this election has been the higher turnout among women voters. Female participation stood at 85.96 per cent, marginally higher than the 84.80 per cent recorded among male voters, continuing a growing trend of women outpacing men at the ballot.

Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar described the turnout as a “historic testimony” to the strength of democracy, congratulating the voters of Assam for their active participation.

The record turnout places Assam among the top-performing states in terms of voter engagement in recent assembly elections.