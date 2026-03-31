Assam polls about removing infiltrators, ending militancy: Smriti Irani

Former Union minister Smriti Irani on March 31 said the upcoming Assam Assembly elections are centred on “chasing out infiltrators” and freeing the state from the legacy of militancy, while accusing the Congress of shielding illegal migrants.

Addressing a campaign rally in Dhemaji in support of BJP candidate Jibon Gogoi from the Sissiborgaon constituency, Irani asserted that the polls go beyond leadership and are about national security and identity.

“This election is not just about forming a government or making Himanta Biswa Sarma the chief minister again. It is about chasing out each and every infiltrator from our country,” she said.

Recalling the Dhemaji blast of August 15, 2004, in which 13 people, including schoolchildren, were killed, Irani said Assam had once been engulfed in “dark clouds” of militancy where innocent lives were lost.

She claimed that the situation has significantly improved under the current BJP-led governments at the Centre and in the state, adding that people can now celebrate national events without fear.

Targeting the Congress, Irani alleged that the opposition party has been protecting infiltrators and questioned its opposition to the revision of electoral rolls ahead of the elections.

“Only Indians should be in the electoral rolls. When the Election Commission initiated revision, why did Congress protest? Do they want to protect Indians or infiltrators?” she asked.

The BJP leader also highlighted the state government’s efforts to clear over 1.65 lakh bighas of land from alleged illegal encroachers, contrasting it with what she described as inaction during previous Congress regimes.

Emphasising development, Irani said Assam has made significant progress over the past decade, with women playing a central role. “Earlier, it was believed women voted as directed by their husbands. Today, women are leading the decision-making,” she said.

She added that the move towards 33 per cent reservation for women in legislatures would further strengthen their participation, crediting Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the initiative.

Irani also outlined various welfare schemes for farmers, youth and other sections, urging voters to support the BJP-led alliance for a continued mandate.

Polling for the 126-member Assam Assembly will be held on April 9, with counting scheduled for May 4.