Assam polls: BJP’s Bhabesh Kalita confident of NDA victory in Rangia

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from Rangia Assembly constituency, Bhabesh Kalita, on March 28 expressed confidence that the party and its allies will secure a decisive mandate in the upcoming Assam Assembly elections.

Kalita said that the people of Assam will once again support the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), paving the way for a third consecutive term in the state.

He credited the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for driving development across Assam.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Assam’s Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma have driven development in the state. People will support the BJP and NDA in the April 9 Assembly elections with hopes of a historic victory. There is no real challenge,” Kalita said, adding that the electorate had already given the party a mandate in 2016 and 2021.

Earlier in the day, Modi also highlighted Assam’s development trajectory over the past decade and expressed confidence in the NDA’s continued success. He said the state is ready for “five more years of the double-engine NDA government.”

The Prime Minister is scheduled to interact with party workers and citizens through a virtual rally on the NaMo App on March 30 under the “Mera Booth, Sabse Mazboot Samvaad – Assam” initiative.

Polling for all 126 Assembly constituencies in Assam will be held in a single phase on April 9, while counting of votes is scheduled for May 4, as announced by the Election Commission of India.

The elections are expected to witness a direct contest between the incumbent BJP-led NDA government and the Congress. While the ruling alliance aims to retain power for a third consecutive term, the opposition is seeking to make a comeback in the state.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is set to contest from his traditional Jalukbari constituency.

(Inputs from ANI)