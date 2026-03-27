Assam Polls: Congress fields 99 candidates against BJP’s 90 in statewide contest

Assam’s 2026 Assembly elections have drawn a total of 722 candidates, with significant variation in the number of contestants across constituencies.

According to official data released by the Election Commission of Assam, the highest number of candidates—15 each—has been recorded in the 122-Algapur-Katlicherra and 124-Karimganj South Assembly constituencies, indicating intense multi-cornered contests in these Barak Valley seats.

At the other end of the spectrum, as many as nine constituencies have reported the lowest number of candidates, with only two contestants each. These include Rangia, Jagiroad (SC), Hojai, Naduar, Jonai (ST), Doom Dooma, Mahmora, Teok, and Lakhipur, reflecting relatively direct contests in these segments.

Overall, out of the 722 candidates in the fray, 663 are male and 59 are female, with no candidates registered under the ‘others’ category.

The wide disparity in candidate numbers highlights differing political dynamics across regions, with some constituencies witnessing crowded electoral battles while others are set for straight fights as Assam heads toward polling.



