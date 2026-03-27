Assam Polls: Congress’ Rekibuddin Ahmed launches Chamaria campaign, claims ‘no real contest’

Congress candidate Rekibuddin Ahmed formally launched his election campaign in the newly constituted 27-Chamaria Legislative Assembly constituency by inaugurating the party’s first campaign office at Gumi.

The former Chaygaon MLA, now contesting from Chamaria, arrived with a large number of supporters and paid floral tribute to the portrait of Zubeen Garg before inaugurating the office. The Gumi Gaon Panchayat office will serve as the central hub for Congress campaign activities in the constituency.

Ahmed was accompanied by his wife Nuri Ahmed, local Congress leaders, and party workers. In a show of grassroots outreach, he walked nearly a kilometre along the Chaygaon–Gumi road to interact with residents and seek their blessings ahead of the polls.

Gumi Panchayat, with around 16,000 voters, is a key electoral segment with a diverse demographic composition, including minority, Rabha, Bodo, and other communities. Local Congress leaders expressed confidence in Ahmed’s victory, with Panchayat member Moinul Haque stating that the win would be decisive.

Addressing the gathering, Nuri Ahmed described her husband as “another name for development” and appealed to voters to support him to ensure continued progress in the constituency.

In his speech, Ahmed dismissed earlier speculation over his candidature, stating that his three consecutive terms as MLA reflect the trust people have placed in him. He also struck a political note, warning against attempts to divide society and asserting that Assam’s social fabric is rooted in communal harmony.

Confident of a strong mandate, Ahmed claimed that he expects to secure 85 to 90 percent of votes across the 19 panchayats that make up the Chamaria constituency. He further remarked that the election would see “no real contest,” as his previous opponent is not in the fray this time.

The newly formed Chamaria constituency has a total electorate of 2,46,546 voters, including 1,25,905 men, 1,20,641 women, and 6,981 first-time voters, making it a significant battleground in the 2026 Assam Assembly elections.