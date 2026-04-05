Assam polls: Dhemaji set for keen contest as NDA eyes third term

Dhemaji Assembly constituency is heading for polling on April 9 as part of the single-phase elections to the Assam Legislative Assembly elections 2026, with counting scheduled for May 4. The seat is witnessing a competitive contest between the ruling alliance and a broad opposition front.

The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), comprising the Bharatiya Janata Party, Asom Gana Parishad and Bodoland People's Front, is seeking a third consecutive term in the state. The opposition alliance led by the Indian National Congress, along with parties such as the Assam Jatiya Parishad and Raijor Dal, is attempting to consolidate anti-incumbency sentiment.

The BJP has fielded sitting MLA Ranoj Pegu, who is seeking re-election from the Scheduled Tribe (ST) reserved seat. He faces a challenge from Congress candidate Sailen Sonowal. Other candidates in the fray include All India Trinamool Congress nominee Narendra Kumar Paw, Voters Party International’s Lalit Pegu, Socialist Unity Centre of India (Communist) candidate Lilimai Doley, and Independent candidate Babul Sonowal.

Dhemaji remains an agrarian constituency, with recurring issues such as floods and erosion caused by rivers like the Jiadhal River. Poor infrastructure and limited employment opportunities continue to dominate local concerns, placing development and disaster management at the centre of the electoral discourse.

The BJP has held the seat for the past two terms and is aiming for a third straight win. In the 2021 Assembly elections, Ranoj Pegu secured victory with 87,681 votes. Assam Jatiya Parishad’s Chittaranjan Basumatary polled 56,889 votes, while Sailen Sonowal of the Congress received 44,832 votes. The constituency had 2,38,662 registered electors and recorded a voter turnout of 81 per cent.

In 2016, BJP’s Pradan Baruah won the seat with 69,592 votes, defeating Congress candidate Sumitra Doley Patir, who secured 50,471 votes. The constituency then had 2,10,865 electors and a turnout of 80.7 per cent.

With polling day approaching, Dhemaji is expected to be closely watched to see whether voters back continuity under the NDA or shift towards the opposition alliance.