Assam polls: Gaurav Gogoi, Lurinjyoti lead Guwahati roadshow for opposition candidates

Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi and Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) chief Lurinjyoti Gogoi led a joint roadshow in Guwahati on April 3, campaigning for candidates of their opposition alliance in two key assembly constituencies.

The procession moved from Rajgarh to Six Mile, covering parts of Guwahati Central and New Guwahati. Both leaders, accompanied by supporters from the Congress and AJP, greeted residents from atop a vehicle during the rally. Congress candidate Santanu Bora joined the campaign in New Guwahati, while AJP has fielded Kunki Chowdhury in Guwahati Central.

The Congress and AJP are part of a six-party alliance contesting the upcoming Assam Assembly elections. Earlier in the day, the two leaders also addressed a joint campaign event in Sarupathar in support of AJP candidate Jiban Chutia.

Speaking at the gathering, Gaurav Gogoi criticised the government led by Himanta Biswa Sarma, alleging it had failed to deliver justice in the case related to singer Zubeen Garg. He claimed the ruling party stood opposed to the singer’s ideals and alleged links between those responsible for the case and the state leadership. Gogoi said that if voted to power, the Congress would resolve the matter within 100 days.

He also accused the BJP-led government of allowing illegal syndicates involving cattle, coal, sand and stone to operate in the state. Emphasising communal harmony, Gogoi said strict action would be taken against individuals making remarks targeting any religion.

Reacting to recent comments by the chief minister regarding Kunki Chowdhury’s family and social media activity, Gogoi alleged that such remarks diminished the dignity of the office.

Addressing the same gathering, Lurinjyoti Gogoi urged voters to reject what he described as divisive politics. He criticised the government over rising prices and unresolved land rights issues, and said public welfare schemes are funded by taxpayers, not political parties.

He also assured that beneficiaries, particularly women, would not face harassment under such schemes if the alliance comes to power.

Polling for the 126-member Assam Assembly is scheduled for April 9, with counting set for May 4.