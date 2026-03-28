Assam polls: Goalpara, West Garo Hills officials hold joint meet to boost border security

With the Assam Assembly elections approaching and concerns over cross-border security intensifying, senior officials from Assam’s Goalpara and Meghalaya’s West Garo Hills on March 28 held a bilateral meeting to enhance coordination and ensure peaceful polling in sensitive border areas.

The meeting, held at the Circuit House in Tura, focused on maintaining law and order during the elections and curbing criminal activities along the inter-state border.

The delegation from Goalpara was led by District Commissioner and District Election Officer Pradip Timung and Senior Superintendent of Police Navneet Mahanta. Additional District Commissioner Navjit Pathak and Election Officer Pallavi Bora were also present.

From West Garo Hills, Deputy Commissioner Vibhor Aggarwal and Superintendent of Police Abraham T. Sangma, along with other district officials, attended the meeting.

Officials from Meghalaya assured full cooperation to facilitate the smooth conduct of the Assam Legislative Assembly Elections 2026 in Goalpara district, which shares a 150-km border with Meghalaya.

During the discussions, both sides agreed to maintain strict vigilance in border areas during the enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct. They also resolved to work in close coordination to prevent election-related violence, cross-border criminal activities, drug trafficking, and illegal liquor trade.

The Goalpara administration additionally requested vehicles from West Garo Hills for election management, a request that was accepted by the Meghalaya authorities.

Officials further decided to strengthen security arrangements at border polling stations and maintain continuous communication between the two districts to ensure peaceful and incident-free elections.

The meeting forms part of a series of coordination efforts by the Goalpara administration, which has also held similar discussions with North Garo Hills district authorities in Meghalaya.