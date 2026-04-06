Assam Polls: Major blow to BJP alliance as Rabha National Council backs Congress in Boko-Chaygaon

In a significant political development ahead of the upcoming elections, the Rabha National Council (RNC), the apex body representing the Rabha community, has withdrawn its support from the BJP-led alliance and extended backing to Congress candidate Ramen Singh Rabha in the Boko-Chaygaon constituency.

The announcement was made late Saturday, April 4 night during a press conference attended by key RNC leaders, including Chief Secretary Govinda Rabha, Central Member and Auditor Aditya Rabha, Executive President of the Borduwa-Bholagaon Regional Committee Arun Diya, Kamrup District Member Manoj Rabha, and Ribhoi District President Pradip Rabha.

RNC leaders stated that while certain members of the Rabha Joutho Mancha have aligned with BJP candidate Raju Mech due to political compulsions, their ideological and emotional support remains with Ramen Singh Rabha, whom they described as a “national leader” of the community. The Council urged Rabha voters to consolidate support behind the Congress candidate.

Highlighting Rabha’s credentials, the RNC noted his previous roles as president (twice) and general secretary of the All Rabha Students’ Union (ARSU), and his long-standing involvement in community and regional issues. The Council also made critical remarks about BJP candidate Raju Mech, stating that his engagement with the constituency would have been unlikely had it not been reserved for Scheduled Tribes.

The RNC further referred to Mech’s participation in a meeting last year supporting the United Bodo People’s Organization (UBPO) decision to exclude 312 Bodo-majority villages from the Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council. The Council asserted that Rabhas residing in the BTAD region had not endorsed such a move.

Reiterating its appeal, the RNC called on voters to support Ramen Singh Rabha in the April 9 polls, citing his involvement in several public movements. These include protests against the proposed dam on the Kulshi river at Ukiam, opposition to a planned satellite township in Rabha Hasong, and resistance to the transfer of Dorabil land to private entities.

With this shift in support, the RNC has projected Ramen Singh Rabha as the preferred candidate of the Rabha community, potentially impacting the electoral dynamics in the Boko-Chaygaon constituency.