Assam polls: Rahul Gandhi to address rallies in Karbi Anglong, Jorhat on April 2

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is set to visit Assam on Thursday, April 2, as the Congress intensifies its campaign ahead of the Assembly elections, with senior leaders already touring the state.

The Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha will address two major rallies during his one-day visit, beginning with Bokajan in Karbi Anglong district, followed by Titabor in Jorhat district. The visit comes after campaign events led by Mallikarjun Kharge, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar.

According to the Assam Congress, Gandhi will depart from Delhi in the morning and land at Dimapur airport before travelling by helicopter to Bokajan, where he is scheduled to address a public gathering. He will later head to Titabor for another rally aimed at voters in Upper Assam.

The visit is part of a broader push by the Congress to challenge the ruling BJP-led alliance in the state, with leaders focusing on governance, welfare and regional identity in their messaging.

Earlier, addressing a rally in Nazira, Priyanka Gandhi sharply criticised both the state and central governments, urging voters to reject what she described as a “government of double-slavery” and support a Congress-led administration.

“They only work for you when they see some benefit in it for themselves… we want a government in Assam which doesn’t scare you, doesn’t threaten you, doesn’t serve its own selfish interests, but serves you,” she said.

She also targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, criticising the BJP’s “double-engine government” narrative and alleging it had failed to deliver.

Polling for all 126 Assembly constituencies in Assam will be held in a single phase on April 9, with counting scheduled for May 4. The election is expected to see a direct contest between the incumbent BJP-led NDA and the Congress.