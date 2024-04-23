In a call to support farmers, BJP Minister Pijush Hazarika on April 23 said that we should respect our farmers as they are our 'Annadatas'. On a campaign spree rallying in Morigaonas part of his push for BJP candidate Suresh Borah in the Nagaon Lok Sabha constituency, Pijush Hazarika expressed confidence in the victory of BJP alliance candidate.

Addressing the crowd, Hazarika stated the pivotal role of farmers in the nation's progress, declaring, "Farmers are our annadatas, and their respect is paramount for the advancement of our country." He reiterated the government's commitment to farmers, citing initiatives such as the Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme, which provides financial support to millions of farmers annually.

With only two phases of elections remaining, Hazarika has escalated his efforts, addressing a multitude of election gatherings across various precincts of the constituency.

One noteworthy aspect of Hazarika's campaign is the remarkable response from minority voters at each of his rallies. Minority communities have turned out in force, demonstrating their support for the BJP.

At a mammoth rally in Kushtoli, Morigaon assembly constituency, Hazarika highlighted the region's historical struggle against floods, Hazarika stated BJP government's proactive measures in mitigating these challenges, citing the successful construction of Mathauri at Lahrighat as a pivotal achievement.

Taking a swipe at the Congress, Hazarika spoke about the inefficiencies of past governance with the BJP's transformative policies, particularly in housing and welfare schemes. He lauded the transparent distribution of funds under schemes like the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, ensuring direct benefits to households without intermediaries.

Hazarika also announced a slew of forthcoming initiatives, including the provision of medical insurance, financial assistance for women, and infrastructure development, promising an era of prosperity under BJP governance.