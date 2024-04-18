Assam: Section 144 imposed along Indo-Bangla border in Cachar district
In a bid to curb illegal activities during the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, the Cachar district administration in Assam has enforced a prohibitory order along its border with Bangladesh. The measure, effective immediately, will remain in place for two months.
- Cachar district administration enforces prohibitory order along Bangladesh border
- Aim to limit infiltration, cattle smuggling, and other illegal activities during Lok Sabha elections
- Prohibitory order to remain in effect for 2 months
Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections slated for the second phase on April 26, the Cachar district administration, in Assam has implemented a prohibitory order along its 33.6 km border with Bangladesh. This measure aims to curb infiltration, prevent cattle smuggling, and deter illegal activities during the electoral period.
According to District Commissioner Rohan Kumar Jha, movement within a 1 kilometer radius of the Indo-Bangladesh border has been restricted from sunset to sunrise under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC). This decision, outlined in an official order issued on Wednesday, is a proactive step to ensure border security and maintain law and order during the election period.
The prohibitory order is set to be enforced immediately and will remain in effect for a duration of two months, as confirmed by district officials.
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