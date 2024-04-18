Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections slated for the second phase on April 26, the Cachar district administration, in Assam has implemented a prohibitory order along its 33.6 km border with Bangladesh. This measure aims to curb infiltration, prevent cattle smuggling, and deter illegal activities during the electoral period.

According to District Commissioner Rohan Kumar Jha, movement within a 1 kilometer radius of the Indo-Bangladesh border has been restricted from sunset to sunrise under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC). This decision, outlined in an official order issued on Wednesday, is a proactive step to ensure border security and maintain law and order during the election period.

The prohibitory order is set to be enforced immediately and will remain in effect for a duration of two months, as confirmed by district officials.