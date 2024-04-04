Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC), senior spokesperson Romen Borthakur has been issued a show cause notice for purportedly breaching party discipline and engaging in activities deemed detrimental to the party's interests.

The notice, bearing reference APCC/SC/245 and dated April 4th, 2024, was initiated by General Secretary (Organization) Bipul Gogoi on behalf of President of Assam PCC, Bhupen Kumar Borah. It accuses Borthakur of organizing a campaign to tarnish the party's image through the dissemination of false information and baseless allegations.

The letter addressed to Borthakur highlights concerns raised by party workers regarding his alleged involvement in anti-party endeavors. It directs him to furnish a response within three days, justifying why stringent disciplinary actions should not be imposed against him for his repeated infractions.