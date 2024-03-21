Senior Congress leader Sailen Bora resigned from the primary membership of the party on Thursday, March 21, delivering another blow to the Assam Congress ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Sailen Bora had held the position of the Executive and Primary member of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) and served as the general secretary of the Assam Congress for 20 years. At present, he was a member of the Congress Working Committee.

Reports indicate that Bora tendered his resignation to APCC Chief Bhupen Borah via email on Wednesday.

In his resignation, Bora wrote, “I am resigning from the Executive and Primary membership of APCC effective from tomorrow dated 21st March 2024.”

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