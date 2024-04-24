Congress leader Sibamoni Bora stirred up a controversy by urging voters to defeat Pradyut Bordoloi in the Lok Sabha polls.

However, Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Bhupen Borah, clarified the issue and stated that Sibamoni Bora's statement was a mere slip of the tongue.

He clarified that there was no bad intention of Bora while campaigning for Bordoloi and labelled it as a human error.

Congress leader and MLA Sibamoni Bora, in what appears to be a slip of the tongue, urged voters to support the defeat of MP Pradyut Bordoloi in the Nagaon LS seat.



Also Read: Congress leader Sibamoni Bora urges voter to defeat Pradyut Bordoloi by a massive margin in LS polls

The incident has created a stir in political circles, raising questions about the party's unity and strategy for the upcoming elections.

In an election rally, Sibamoni Bora said, "In Nagaon Lok Sabha seat we will make sure Congress MP candidate Pradyut Bordoloi loses the election with a massive margin...I am appealing to all, tell me whether you can do it or not."

Further, she asserted that on April 26, people should press the Congress button maximum time on the EVM machine and make sure Nagaon sitting MP and current candidate Pradyut Bordoloi loses the election by a massive margin.