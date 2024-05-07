Assam has made headlines across the nation as it achieved an impressive 75.26% approximate voter turnout by 8 p.m. in the final phase of the Lok Sabha elections. This landmark figure, recorded in four parliamentary constituencies, not only signifies a robust democratic exercise but also marks a historic feat for the state, clinching the title of the highest voter turnout among 11 states conducting elections.

Earlier in the day, the Election Commission of India reported that over 74% of the 81.49 lakh eligible voters cast their ballots by 5 p.m. across the four Lok Sabha constituencies in Assam. Dhubri emerged as the frontrunner with the highest polling percentage at 79.70%, closely followed by Barpeta at 76.20%, Kokrajhar at 74.24%, and Guwahati at 67.68%, recording the lowest turnout among the quartet.

The cumulative voter turnout across the four constituencies stood at an impressive 74.86% by 5 p.m., with expectations of a surge as voters who were in line before the 5 p.m. deadline were allowed to cast their votes. A total of 47 candidates are contesting in this phase, vying for representation in the Lok Sabha.

The electorate comprises 81,49,091 voters, including 40,48,436 women and 111 belonging to the third gender, distributed across 9,516 polling stations.