Assam: Tension in Sivasagar ahead of polls after alleged attack on Raijor Dal workers, three injured

Tension prevailed in Assam’s Sivasagar ahead of polling following an incident of alleged election-related violence that left three workers of the Raijor Dal seriously injured.

According to sources, the incident took place in the Panbecha area, where the injured workers, including a woman, were allegedly attacked by individuals identified as workers of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The situation has heightened political tensions in the constituency in the run-up to voting.

Two of the injured, identified as Puwali Gogoi and Aditya Gogoi, were reportedly travelling from Nimajan with relatives when their vehicle was allegedly intercepted. They were subsequently attacked, with the assailants also halting their vehicle.

Following the incident, when other Raijor Dal members reached the spot to assist them, another party worker, Devajit Likson, was also allegedly assaulted. Among the allegations, it has been claimed that an individual identified as Satyajit Duara from Panbecha Betena carried out a severe physical attack on Puwali Gogoi.

The injured were later shifted to Sivasagar Civil Hospital for medical treatment. Devajit Likson is reported to have sustained injuries to his chest, head, and legs.

The injured individuals have further alleged the involvement of several BJP workers, naming Chandana Barpatra Gohain, Tikendrajit Konwar, Sunita Gogoi, Sanjiv Konwar, Tulan Gogoi, and Binod Gogoi in connection with the attack.