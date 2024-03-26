Tinsukia district Congress president Pranab Baruah, former APCC general secretary Birinchi Neog, along with senior Congressmen Mahesh Moran and Thomas Baruah announced their allegiance to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) today. The high-profile defections were announced during a grand joining ceremony held at the temporary District Election office of BJP in Kasaribari, Lakhinagar, Dibrugarh.

The event, which drew attention from political circles across Assam, witnessed the presence of top BJP brass including Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, Union Minister and BJP candidate for Dibrugarh Lok Sabha constituency, Sarbananda Sonowal, as well as Union Minister Rameswar Teli. Alongside party luminaries, a multitude of party workers also congregated to welcome the new entrants into the BJP fold.

The joining ceremony also marked the induction of 12 leaders from various organizations into the BJP.

Also Read: Assam: Tinsukia district Congress president Pranab Baruah resigns, to join BJP today