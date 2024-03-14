All India Trinamool Congress on Thursday announced the party's candidates for the four Parliamentary Constituencies in Assam.

The list includes- Gauri Shankar Sarania from Kokrajhar (ST), Abdul Kalam Azad from Barpeta, Ghana Kanta Chutia from Lakhimpur and Radhashyam Biswas from Silchar (SC)

Meanwhile, the Opposition Trinamool Congress has selected former minister Zenith M Sangma as its candidate for the Tura parliamentary seat in south Meghalaya, which is currently held by the ruling National People's Party's Agatha K Sangma.



Also Read: Meghalaya: TMC fields Zenith Sangma from Tura

This move is seen as an indirect snub against INDIA bloc member Congress, which had previously announced Saleng A Sangma as its candidate.

The decision effectively terminates any potential Congress-TMC alliance in Meghalaya, a state with only two parliamentary seats.

Zenith Sangma is the younger brother of former chief minister Mukul Sangma, who defected from the Congress and joined the TMC before the 2023 elections. However, Mukul Sangma lost his seat in the assembly elections.

