Mamata Benerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) is eyeing to expand its political base in Assam, as indicated by its latest announcement to contest the Lok Sabha elections on four seats in the state.

Party MP Sushmita Dev on Wednesday said that the party will put up electoral battles at four seats in Assam, adding that there would be no seat sharing with the Congress.

"TMC will contest 4 seats in Assam. There will be no seat sharing with Congress but there will be an alliance with INDIA while forming the government," she said.



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However, the party has not disclosed the seats from which TMC is mulling to field its candidates.

"TMC will be in opposition in Assam. It is a good alternative and I request that the people of Assam vote for TMC," she added.

Assam, with its 14 Lok Sabha seats, currently has 9 under BJP control, 3 held by Congress, and 1 each by AIUDF and an Independent candidate.

Following the recent delimitation of assembly and parliamentary seats in the state, the ruling BJP aims to secure victory in a minimum of 12 out of the 14 seats during the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.