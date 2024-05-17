The Assam unit of TMC has filed a complaint against Dr Himanta Biswa Sharma, Chief Minister of Assam for gross violation of the model code by allegedly making hate speech against the Muslim community in an election campaign meeting at Jharkhand.

In a letter to the ECI, the Assam unit wrote, "This is to bring to your notice the following serious complaint against Dr Himanta Biswa Sharma, Chief Minister of Assam during his speech in the election campaign meeting at Jharkhand on 15th May 2024."

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) in its letter further accused Himanta Biswa Sarma of inciting the Hindu community against the Muslim community during his speech.



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According to the TMC, Assam CM claimed that the Mughals had defiled the country and that Hindus must clean it and allegedly stated that if the BJP wins 400 seats in the upcoming elections, the Baba Biswanath temple would be constructed at the site of the Gyanbapi Masjid.

The TMC has claimed that Sarma's comments have fostered hate against the Muslim community and incited Hindus against Muslims, which they believe to be a serious violation of the Election Commission of India's model code of conduct, currently in effect due to the ongoing Lok Sabha elections 2024.