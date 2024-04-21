Senior Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Sushmita Dev on April 21 criticized the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) as an "overused political tool" during her campaign in Assam, alleging its ineffectiveness and accusing the BJP-led Centre of neglecting Bengali Hindus and Muslims in the Barak Valley region.

The Rajya Sabha MP said that the CAA, which seeks to grant Indian nationality to persecuted minorities from Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Afghanistan, has failed to live up to its promises. Dev claimed that the excitement among Hindus when the CAA was passed has turned into disillusionment, labeling the legislation as "much ado about nothing."

Dev highlighted the hurdles faced by Bengali Hindus during the National Register of Citizens (NRC) updation in Assam, contrasting the requirements with those now demanded under the CAA. She argued that the CAA rules, notified over four years after its enactment, have made it nearly impossible for people to avail its benefits due to stringent regulations.

The TMC MP also addressed other key issues in the election campaign, including rising prices and curtailment of freedom of expression. Dev expressed her belief that people are dissatisfied with the current regime, refuting BJP's ambitious electoral targets as unrealistic.

Accusing the BJP of neglecting the development of Barak Valley and exacerbating unemployment and infrastructure issues, Dev reiterated TMC's commitment to providing a fresh alternative for voters in Assam. She emphasized Mamata Banerjee's recent rally in Silchar as a signal of the party's serious electoral interest in the state.

Dev outlined TMC's plans for the upcoming assembly elections in Assam, portraying the current Lok Sabha polls as a mere trailer for the party's larger ambitions in the state.

Despite TMC's lack of representation in the 126-member Assam assembly, Dev remained optimistic about the party's prospects, echoing Banerjee's assertion that "the TMC flag will be hoisted in Assam."