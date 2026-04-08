Assam to vote in high-stakes polls on April 9; BJP aims hat-trick, Congress eyes wresting power

The high-stakes elections for Assam’s 126-member assembly are set for April 9, with most constituencies witnessing a direct contest between the BJP-led NDA and the Congress-led opposition coalition.

The BJP is aiming for a third consecutive term, while the Congress seeks to reclaim power after being ousted in 2016.

A total of 722 candidates are in the fray, including Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, state Congress president Gaurav Gogoi, Leader of Opposition Debabrata Saikia, AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal, Raijor Dal leader Akhil Gogoi, and AJP president Lurinjyoti Gogoi. Polling will take place from 7 am to 5 pm across 31,490 polling stations in 35 districts, with 2.50 crore eligible voters, including 1.25 crore women and 318 voters from the third gender.

Among the parties, Congress leads with 99 candidates, followed by BJP with 90. AIUDF is contesting 30 seats, while NDA allies AGP and BPF are fielding 26 and 11 candidates, respectively. Opposition parties include Raijor Dal (13), Assam Jatiya Parishad (10), CPI(M) (3), APHLC (2), AAP (18), UPPL (18), TMC (22), and JMM (16), along with 258 independents.

The constituencies with the highest number of candidates are Algapur-Katlicherra and Karimganj South, with 15 each, while nine seats—including Rangia, Jagiroad (SC), Hojai, Naduar, Jonai (ST), Doomdooma, Mahmora, Teok, and Lakhipur—have only two candidates each. Of the contestants, 59 are women, with Congress leading at 14 candidates, followed by BJP with seven.

Key battles include Jalukbari, where Sarma seeks a sixth consecutive term against Congress’s Bidisha Neog, and Jorhat, where Gaurav Gogoi aims to make his assembly debut against BJP’s Hitendranath Goswami. In Nazira, Debabrata Saikia attempts to retain his family stronghold against BJP’s Mayur Borgohain, while Tamulpur in the Bodoland Territorial Region will see a direct fight between Daimary and UPPL chief Pramod Boro.

Other notable contests include AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal in Binnakandi, Akhil Gogoi in Sibsagar, Lurinjyoti Gogoi in Khowang, AGP president Atul Bora in Bokakhat, and Minister Keshav Mahanta in Kaliabor.

Chief Electoral Officer Anurag Goel confirmed webcasting at all polling stations for real-time monitoring, while Central Armed Police Forces, including CRPF personnel, have been deployed to ensure security.

The electorate includes 6.42 lakh first-time voters, 2.50 lakh voters aged 80 and above—including 2,466 centenarians—and 2.05 lakh persons with disabilities.