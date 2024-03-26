Union Minister and senior BJP leader Sarbananda Sonowal has officially joined the electoral race by filing his nomination papers for the Dibrugarh Lok Sabha constituency. Sonowal submitted his nomination today in Dibrugarh accompanied by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, as well as the Presidents of BJP, Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and United People's Party Liberal (UPPL).

In a parallel move, Lurinjyoti Gogoi from AJP also submitted his nomination papers for the Dibrugarh Lok Sabha constituency. Gogoi will be supported by alliance parties as he formalizes his bid for the upcoming elections.

The Assam election, structured to ensure a fair and orderly democratic process, will unfold in three phases. The initial phase is set for April 19, with the official election notification slated for release on March 20. March 27 serves as the deadline for filing nominations, followed by scrutiny commencing on March 28, and the withdrawal deadline on March 30.

Transitioning to the second phase, scheduled for April 26, the notification date remains March 28. Nomination papers must be filed by April 4, with scrutiny on April 5, and the withdrawal deadline on April 8.

The third and final phase of the Assam elections is scheduled for May 7, with the notification date set for April 12. Nomination papers for this phase must be filed by April 19, with scrutiny on April 20, and the withdrawal deadline on April 22.