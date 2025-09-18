Assam: UPPL chief Pramod Boro alleges conspiracy ahead of BTC polls, confident of majority win

With the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) elections approaching, United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) president Pramod Boro has alleged that a section of people has conspired against him for political gain.



Addressing reporters after a party meeting at Narayanpur under the 23 No. Dihira Council constituency in Baksa district, Boro dismissed the allegations leveled against him as “false and politically motivated.” He maintained, “I am not a bad person. But for their own interests, some people have spread lies. Today’s Bodoland is not the same as before—educated, peace-loving people from every community will stand with UPPL.”



On Wednesday, the UPPL held a series of campaign programmes across Baksa and neighboring areas. Following the meetings, Boro claimed that the party commands the support of more than 200,000 people across 40 constituencies in Bodoland and expressed confidence of securing a decisive majority in the September 26 elections.



Highlighting the UPPL’s performance, Boro said the party has worked for peace, unity, and development among the 26 communities of Bodoland. He reiterated the UPPL’s commitment to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’, pledging to continue inclusive development for both Bodos and non-Bodos.



When asked about BPF chief Hagrama Mohilary’s scheduled oath-taking on October 3, Boro dismissed it as premature. “BPF has no election agenda, and Hagrama is simply daydreaming. After this BTR election, he will be left politically isolated,” Boro asserted.



Taking a dig at Mohilary’s campaign, the UPPL president remarked that the BPF’s survival “only depends on dreams and jokes.” He further added that the land rights issue raised by Mohilary was nothing new and only echoed the initiatives already undertaken by the UPPL.