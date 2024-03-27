At a time when Prime Minister Narendra Modi led BJP government has vowed to provide a corruption free government and with Model Code of Conduct in place due to the impending Lok Sabha elections, BTR's Pramod Boro led UPPL party which is in alliance with BJP in Assam has found itself in a soup after one of its members was found sleeping on stacks of Rs 500 currency notes.

The pic of the said UPPL member identified as Benjamin Basumatary, the VCDC chairman in Bhairaguri, Udalguri district has gone viral on social media, drawing widespread reaction from all quarters.

Notweworthy, the UPPL party too had pledged publicly that the government is committed to refraining from corruption and wouldn't indulge in any corrupt practices.

The alleged viral photo has caught the attention of the people as the date for the election nears.