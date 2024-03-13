The ruling partner of the BJP-led NDA alliance, the United People's Party Liberal (UPPL) party has declared Joyanta Basumatary as the candidate for No. 1 Kokrajhar Lok Sabha ST (HPC) in the upcoming Parliamentary Elections.

"It is a pleasure moment to announce the name of Sjt Basumatary as the official candidate of the led NDA alliance for the upcoming Lok Sabha election in Kokrajhar HPC," reads the press release.



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Basumatary is the sitting MLA of Sidli LAC and former Vice-President of the All Bodo Students Union (ABSU).

The NDA alliance partner UPPL is very optimistic of winning the Parliamentary elections in Kokrajhar HPC as well all in all contesting constituencies in the state of Assam.

The NDA alliance partner UPPL party is getting majority support cutting across the communities in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.