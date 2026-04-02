Assam: UPPL opens campaign office in Boko, bets on regional sentiment ahead of Assembly polls

With the Assam Assembly elections approaching, political activity has intensified across constituencies, with parties stepping up outreach efforts and mobilising grassroots support. The United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL), led by former Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) Chief Pramod Boro, has formally expanded its campaign footprint in the Boko-Chaygaon constituency.

UPPL candidate Manoj Basumatary on Thursday, April 2 inaugurated his election campaign office at Dakuapara in Boko, marking the party’s first structured electoral push in the constituency. Addressing party workers and supporters, Basumatary asserted that the electorate in Boko-Chaygaon has a long-standing inclination towards regional political forces and would once again back such a platform.

“The people of Boko-Chaygaon have always stood by regionalism. This time, they will welcome UPPL as an alternative,” Basumatary said, expressing confidence in the party’s prospects.

Highlighting the response received so far, he claimed that support has been steadily building across the constituency, positioning UPPL as a credible contender in what is expected to be a closely fought election. He underscored that the party’s decision to field a candidate in Boko-Chaygaon for the first time reflects its growing organisational confidence and ambition to widen its political base beyond its traditional strongholds.

The UPPL candidate also acknowledged the presence of established rivals, including the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Congress, and the National People’s Party (NPP), all of whom have fielded candidates in the constituency. Despite the multi-cornered contest, Basumatary maintained that regional sentiment would play a decisive role in shaping voter preferences.

He further informed that the party’s star campaigners are scheduled to intensify canvassing efforts in the run-up to April 7, aimed at consolidating support and energising the campaign at the grassroots level.