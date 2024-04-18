BJP Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah said that the party is poised to secure victory in all 14 constituencies in Assam, a move he believes will further fortify the position of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. Mallabaruah said this during the nomination filing event of NDA alliance candidate Phani Bhushan Chaudhary.

Addressing a gathering prior to Chaudhary's nomination, Mallabaruah stated the transformative vision for India's economic prowess, envisioning a leap to become the third-largest economy globally within the next decade. Furthermore, he advocated for the re-election of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, citing it as essential in countering international challenges, notably China.

Highlighting Chaudhary's electoral track record and expanding influence, Mallabaruah highlighted the imperative of securing a resounding victory for the MLA from Bongaigaon constituency. He outlined Chaudhary's vast electoral domain, extending from Nalbari to Abhayapuri, emblematic of the growing support base.

Mallabaruah's address also threw light on the state government's initiatives aimed at uplifting the marginalized sections, including the ambitious 'orunodi' scheme offering comprehensive welfare benefits to every ration cardholder. Additionally, he lauded Sarma's commitment to empowering women through educational incentives, demonstrating a holistic approach to socio-economic development.