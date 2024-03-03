The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) released its first list of candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls yesterday. Here the saffron party announces candidates for 11 seats in Assam. However, there are five MPs who have been given the cold shoulder when it comes to getting a ticket for the Lok Sabha polls this time.

The first name to mention here is Rameswar Teli, who has been replaced in the Dibrugarh constituency by Sarbananda Sonowal. Teli, who is the current Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas, is being replaced by Union Ports & Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal.

On the other hand, Queen Ojha has been replaced in the much coveted seat of Guwahati by Bijuli Kalita Medhi as its candidate from the BJP. Medhi is the former deputy mayor of Guwahati Municipal Corporation and also the former president of the Assam BJP's Mahila Morcha.

In the hill constituency of Diphu, the BJP has replaced incumbent MP Haren Sing Bey with its new candidate Amar Sing Tiso.

Coming to Silchar, Rajdeep Roy has been replaced by cabinet minister Parimal Suklabaidya. Noteworthy here is that Suklabaidya is currently the minister of forests, fisheries and excise in the Assam government.

And lastly in the Sonitpur constituency, Ranjit Dutta has replaced Pallab Lochan Das as the BJP's candidate. Das has been the MP from the constituency from the time when it was known as Tezpur constituency prior to the delimitation exercise held last year.

Noteworthy is that the BJP announces its first list of candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls yesterday. For Assam, the BJP is fielding candidates in 11 seats out of 14 seats, leaving three seats for its allies the AGP and UPPL.

As per the saffron party, from the Guwahati Lok Sabha seat, BJP will field Bijuli Kalita Medhi, Dibrugarh-Sarbananda Sonowal, Kaziranga-Kamakhya Prasad Tasa, Jorhat-Tapan Gogoi, Tezpur-Ranjit Dutta, Darang-Udalguri-Dilip Saikia, Karimganj-Kripanath Mallah, Silchar-Parimal Suklabaidya, Nagaon-Suresh Bora, Lakhimpur-Pradan Barua, Diphu- Amar Singh Tiso.

In the upcoming Lok Sabha election, BJP is set to contest 11 out of 14 seats leaving two seats to its allies AGP (Barpeta and Dhubri) and one to the United People's Party Liberal (UPPL) that is Kokrajhar.