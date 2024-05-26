In the first five phases of the ongoing Lok Sabha elections, Assam’s Dhubri constituency emerged with the highest voter turnout, reaching a staggering 92.08 per cent.

Interestingly, Barpeta and Nagaon constituencies also secured positions within the top 10 areas exhibiting robust voter participation, with the former registering a turnout of 85.24 per cent and the latter, 84.97.

Assam stepped into the electoral fray across three phases. The first phase, held on April 19, saw a turnout of 78.25 per cent, while the second phase on April 26 boasted a turnout of 77.35 per cent. In the third phase which was held on May 7, voter enthusiasm surged even further, reaching an impressive 81.71 per cent.

Dhubri and Barpeta made their mark on May 7 during phase three, while Nagaon set the tone on April 26 in the second phase of polling.

With approximately 2.6 million eligible voters registered in Dhubri, at least 2.45 million exercised their democratic right displaying a remarkable level of civic engagement.

While the feat was difficult to achieve, it was not impossible as voters residing in the riverine regions of Dhubri beat the odds and navigated the Brahmaputra River by boats to reach polling stations and exercise their voting rights. Visuals of the scenic vigilancy had engulfed social media platforms, depicting large crowds of voters embarking on boat rides to ensure their participation.

Meanwhile, the staggering voter turnout in Dhubri seems to be fueled by demographic shifts, specifically after several Muslim majority belts were transferred to the constituency. Rakibul Hussain's rise as a contender in Dhubri challenges established players, while increasing youth participation signals a shifting political landscape towards regional outfits.

It may be mentioned that Jammu and Kashmir’s Srinagar constituency witnessed the lowest voter turnout at 38.48 per cent, followed by Bihar’s Nawada which has reported only 43.17 per cent.

The Assam districts are accompanied by Lakshadweep constituency and six constituencies of Andhra Pradesh in the top 10 list of constituencies which have registered the highest voter turnout.

The top 10 constituencies with the highest voter turnouts also includes the sole Lakshadweep constituency and six constituencies from Andhra Pradesh, along with the reigning Dhubri constituency of Assam and the Nagaon and Barpeta constituencies.