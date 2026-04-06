Assam's Kokrajhar steps up poll readiness with awareness rally ahead of April 9 polls

Kokrajhar district administration has intensified preparations to ensure peaceful polling for the Assam Assembly elections scheduled for April 9, with a focus on voter awareness and security measures.

An election awareness rally was held in Kokrajhar town on April 6, led by senior officials, including District Commissioner P. Uday Praveen and Superintendent of Police Akshat Garg. The Additional Superintendent of Police and other officers also took part.

The rally aimed to encourage voter participation while signalling the administration’s readiness to maintain law and order during the polling process.

Officials said similar initiatives are being undertaken as part of a wider strategy to ensure the smooth conduct of elections across all five constituencies in the district.

Addressing the gathering, the District Commissioner said the administration is fully prepared to conduct free, fair and peaceful elections, adding that necessary arrangements have been put in place to prevent disruptions and ensure voter confidence.