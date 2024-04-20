The Margherita District Election Office in Assam has categorically denied allegations of electoral malpractice in the recent Lok Sabha elections.

The Office clarified that the electoral process was carried out in strict accordance with the guidelines provided by the Election Commission of India.

It further assured that transparency and fairness were maintained throughout the voting process.

The Office's response comes in the wake of accusations from certain quarters alleging irregularities in the electoral process.



Also Read: Assam Lok Sabha Election 2024: EVM tampering allegations surface in Margherita, presiding officer pulled up

Janasanyog Margherita taking to their social media handle wrote, "Allegation of electoral malpractice by a presiding officer of the Margherita election district is being circulated in media. The matter was reviewed by the District Election Office, Margherita and the allegations were found to be baseless. The electoral integrity remains intact."

Earlier it was reported that the electoral process in Margherita Constituency as allegations of Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) tampering emerged from Polling Station No. 117.

The Presiding Officer, Shekhar Kundu, stands accused of manipulating EVMs after polling hours concluded at the Powaimukh LP School.