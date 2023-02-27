The election in Meghalaya and Nagaland witnessed high voter turnout with 74.32 per cent and 81.94 per cent , respectively, recorded till 5 pm. The Election Commission credits this success to advanced planning, use of technology, and strict monitoring.

Polling parties in Meghalaya travelled through mountainous treks and inaccessible terrains to reach 74 non-motorable polling stations. Officially, polling was to continue till 4 pm in both states, but voters who reached the polling booth prior to the official closing time were allowed to cast their votes.

In Nagaland, more than 1.3 million voters are eligible to exercise their franchise, while 2.16 million people are eligible to cast their votes in Meghalaya. A total of 369 candidates, including 36 women candidates, are in the fray in Nagaland, while polling is being held in 59 out of 60 assembly seats in Meghalaya. The election in Sohiong constituency in Meghalaya has been postponed due to the death of one of the candidates.

In Nagaland, polling is taking place across 2,291 polling stations, out of which 196 are managed by women polling personnel and 10 by people with disabilities. As many as 640 polling booths in Nagaland have been categorised as “vulnerable” and 323 as “critical”. Similarly, in Meghalaya, a total of 3,419 polling booths were set up, with over 500 women-managed polling stations.

The Chief Election Commissioner,Rajiv Kumar, praised voters and polling personnel for their momentous efforts in ensuring peaceful elections. The Election Commission's focus on inducement-free elections resulted in more than 23 times increase in seizures as compared to the 2018 Assembly elections. There will be no repoll at any of the 5,710 polling stations.

In conclusion, the high voter turnout and peaceful conduct of elections in both Meghalaya and Nagaland have been remarkable. The Election Commission's efforts to ensure a fair and free election have yielded positive results, and the people's participation has been overwhelming.