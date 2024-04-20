All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) chief Badruddin Ajmal on April 20 challenged Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma stating that he would open 700 new madrassas once he becomes MP after winning the Lok Sabha elections 2024.

Speaking at an election an election rally in Nagaon, Ajmal said, "After the Lok Sabha elections along with AIUDF MPs from Karimganj and Nagaon in Assam we will open 700 new madrassas...Himanta Biswa Sarma listen...write in your diary, Badruddin Ajmal is coming to the parliament...700 madrassas we three brothers will open."



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While attending the election rally in support of the AIUDF candidate from Nagaon Aminul Islam, Ajmal lashed out at Congress leader Pradyut Bordoloi and called him a liar.

Ajmal highlighted that Bordoloi had given jobs, but no Muslim from his rally had agreed to take up a job. He questioned Bordoloi's contributions to the Muslim community over the past five years.

"Even Modi or Himnata Biswa Satam is unable to give jobs and you (Pradyut Bordoloi) have given jobs but none of the Muslims has agreed to get a job in any of my rallies and asked him what he has done for Muslims for the last 5 years," Ajmal added.