Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday expressed his concerns about infiltration from Bangladesh, particularly highlighting its impact on the safety of women and daughters in Jharkhand.

Addressing a poll rally, Sarma said Bangladeshi infiltrators often acquire land by marrying tribal women and exert control over their rights.

"I've witnessed this firsthand in Assam, where 40 per cent of the population comprises Bangladeshi infiltrators. This situation mirrors that of West Bengal. It's crucial to prevent a similar scenario in Jharkhand to safeguard our future. Additionally, we must speak up against forced conversions in Jharkhand. Electing a BJP government at the Centre is necessary to address these challenges effectively," he said.



Also Read: Himanta Biswa Sarma: Muslims do not deserve reservations, it belongs to ST, SC and OBCs

Himanta Biswa Sarma also stated that Muslims will not receive reservations as long as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is in power.

Sarma emphasised that reservations were intended for Scheduled Castes (SCs), Scheduled Tribes (STs), and Other Backward Classes (OBCs).

He also mentioned that the INDI alliance's intent to extend reservations to Muslims would be thwarted.

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma says "Muslims should not get reservations. Reservation is for SCs, STs and OBCs. INDI alliance wants to provide reservations to Muslims but we will not let that happen. The reservations that have been given in Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal are also going to be taken back in the next few days. Muslims do not have the right to get a reservation and they will not get it until BJP is there..."