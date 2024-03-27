Barpeta, nestled in the northeastern state of Assam, stands out as a significant constituency and a key player in Assam politics among the 14 Lok Sabha constituencies of the state. Known for its diverse demographic and historical significance, Barpeta has long been a bastion of political influence. Barpeta will be voting in the third phase of the elections scheduled to be held on May 7, 2024.

In the fiercely contested 2019 General Assembly Elections, Barpeta witnessed a heated battle, ultimately won by Abdul Khaleque of the Indian National Congress (INC). Khaleque secured a resounding victory with a margin of 1,40,307 votes, garnering 6,45,173 votes. His closest contender, Kumar Deepak Das of the OTH, trailed behind with 5,04,866 votes.

With an impressive voter turnout of 86.60% in 2019, the constituency has demonstrated a fervent engagement in the electoral process. As the 2024 Lok Sabha elections approach, the electorate is poised once again to exercise its democratic right with enthusiasm. Deep Bayan from the Indian National Congress emerges as a prominent candidate for the upcoming elections, reflecting the evolving political dynamics in Barpeta.

The Barpeta Parliamentary constituency boasts a population of 1,693,622, with a gender distribution of 867,004 males and 826,618 females. A testament to its commitment to education, the constituency records a total literacy rate of 897,058, with 499,038 males and 398,020 females being literate, albeit with a notable gender gap.

As Barpeta braces for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, a staggering 19,83,311 voters are poised to shape the political landscape of the region. The constituency comprises ten segments, including Abhayapuri, Bongaigaon, and Nalbari, each with its distinct voter demographics and electoral significance.

Notable among these statistics is the electoral significance of Bongaigaon, which hosts LACs with substantial voter populations. Likewise, Bajali and Barpeta districts command attention with their significant voter bases, highlighting the diverse political landscape of Barpeta.

Historically, the Congress party has maintained a stronghold in the Barpeta parliamentary seat, winning it eleven times until 2019. Notably, Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed, India's fifth President, clinched victory in Barpeta consecutively from 1967 to 1971, underscoring the party's enduring influence in the region.

However, recent elections have witnessed a shift in the political landscape, with the emergence of new contenders such as the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) and the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP). The 2019 mandate saw Abdul Khaleq securing victory for the Congress, while AIUDF made significant inroads in the 2014 elections.

As the 2024 Lok Sabha elections loom, notable candidates like Phani Bhusan Choudhury (AGP), Deep Bayan (Congress), Manoranjan Talukdar (CPIM), and Abdul Kalam Azad (TMC) gear up for a challenging electoral battle, reflecting the evolving political dynamics in Barpeta.

The recent delimitation exercise has reshaped the electoral landscape of Barpeta, creating new assembly segments and altering traditional voting patterns. Additionally Abdul Khaleque faced a setback post delimitation as the process has affected the Barpeta constituency he has been representing for so long. With a diverse electorate comprising both Hindu and Muslim communities, the constituency presents a unique electoral battleground for political parties.

The Barpeta Lok Sabha constituency stands as a testament to the vibrancy of Indian democracy, where political fortunes ebb and flow amidst shifting demographics and evolving electoral dynamics. As the nation gears up for yet another electoral showdown, Barpeta remains a focal point of political intrigue and democratic fervor in Assam.