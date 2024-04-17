West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is scheduled to arrive in Assam's Silchar today to lead an election rally in support of Trinamool Congress (TMC) candidate Radheshyam Biswas from Karimganj.

Banerjee's visit is anticipated to be a significant event, with reports indicating that she will address the public at the Town Club field around 12 pm. The rally is expected to draw a large crowd of supporters and TMC workers.

According to Assam TMC President Ripun Bora, Banerjee will land at Kumbhirgram Airport around noon and proceed to Silchar by road. A grand motorcycle rally has been organized to welcome her, with thousands of TMC supporters expected to participate in the welcoming ceremony.

After the rally, Banerjee is set to return to Kolkata, concluding of her campaign event in Assam.

Updates on Mamata Banerjee's rally and the latest developments are awaited.