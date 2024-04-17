Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee to rally for TMC candidate in Assam today
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is scheduled to lead an election rally in Silchar, Assam today. The event is expected to attract numerous Trinamool Congress supporters.
- Mamata Banerjee to lead election rally in Assam
- Rally expected to attract numerous TMC supporters
- Banerjee to return to Kolkata post the rally
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is scheduled to arrive in Assam's Silchar today to lead an election rally in support of Trinamool Congress (TMC) candidate Radheshyam Biswas from Karimganj.
Banerjee's visit is anticipated to be a significant event, with reports indicating that she will address the public at the Town Club field around 12 pm. The rally is expected to draw a large crowd of supporters and TMC workers.
According to Assam TMC President Ripun Bora, Banerjee will land at Kumbhirgram Airport around noon and proceed to Silchar by road. A grand motorcycle rally has been organized to welcome her, with thousands of TMC supporters expected to participate in the welcoming ceremony.
After the rally, Banerjee is set to return to Kolkata, concluding of her campaign event in Assam.
Updates on Mamata Banerjee's rally and the latest developments are awaited.
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