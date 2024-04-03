Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma promises resolution of issues concerning Bengali D voters in Halakandi and Karimganj within the next six months.

He confirmed that all necessary formalities in Delhi have been completed.

Addressing the gathering, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "In Delhi whatever formalities were required to be done has been completed. Today I am telling to the people of Halakandi and Karimganj and I am assuring all problems related to Bengali D voters will be over in the next six months."



Also Read: Assam: Himanta Biswa Sarma lists 10 scams as reasons to avoid Congress in elections

Earlier today, Himanta Biswa Sarma took to social media platform X on April 3 to present his viewpoint on the upcoming elections, highlighting what he sees as reasons for voters to steer clear of the Congress party. In a concise post captioned "Good Morning!", Sarma listed ten alleged scams associated with the Congress, aiming to dissuade voters from supporting the opposition party.

The list provided by Sarma includes a range of high-profile scandals that have plagued the nation in recent years. From the infamous Coal Scam to the controversial AgustaWestland deal, Sarma's social media post sought to remind voters of the alleged corruption scandals that have surrounded the Congress party. Among the highlighted scandals were the Commonwealth Games Scam, Telecom Scam, Antrix-Devas Scam, Hawk Aircraft Scam, INX Media Scam, Aircel-Maxis Scam, Embraer Scam, and the Land for Job Scam.

Sarma's attempt to draw attention to these issues comes amid a charged political atmosphere in Assam, with the state gearing up for crucial elections.