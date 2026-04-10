'Biggest infiltrator has come from Gujarat', must be chased out with Himanta: Kanhaiya Kumar in Assam rally

A video from a Congress rally in Bongaigaon, Assam, on April 5 has ignited fresh controversy, with leader Kanhaiya Kumar accusing the BJP of harbouring the state's "biggest infiltrator" from Gujarat.

Kumar, addressing supporters ahead of polling, targeted Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma directly. "All thieves have gathered together and joined the BJP. The head of these thieves is the father of Jay Shah," he declared.

He added, "A journalist told me that infiltration is an issue, I said that the biggest infiltrator has come from Gujarat, and he needs to be chased out of here along with Himanta Biswa Sarma."

The comments strike at the heart of Assam's long-standing concerns over illegal immigration, a flashpoint in the north-eastern state's politics. BJP leaders, including Shah, have repeatedly warned during campaigns that they would prevent Assam from turning into an "infiltrator-dominated region."

Kumar's outburst follows a separate uproar over Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's Kerala speech last week, where he suggested Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan could "fool people who are illiterate in Gujarat or in other places," but not Kerala's educated voters. Kharge later apologised on X, stating, "Some remarks of mine in a recent election speech in Kerala are being deliberately misinterpreted. Even so, I express my sincere regret. It was never my intention to hurt the sentiments of the people of Gujarat for whom I have always had and will continue to have the highest of respect."

Assam Chief Minister Sarma framed the just-concluded polls as more than an election—a "movement" to defend the state's culture, values, and land. After voting ended on April 9, he highlighted unprecedented turnout: "Today, for the first time, our people have come out in unprecedented numbers—voting shoulder to shoulder, matching and even surpassing our opponents in turnout. In many polling booths, participation is crossing 95 per cent. This is not ordinary. This is historic."

The Election Commission confirmed Assam shattered records with 85.38 per cent voter participation, topping the previous high of 84.67 per cent from the 2016 assembly elections. This surge underscores the high stakes, as parties clash over identity, infiltration, and demographic shifts.