The government led by Biren Singh is likely to back the NPF candidate in the Outer Manipur Lok Sabha constituency, according to sources.

Sources close to India Today NE revealed that the Central government wanted to field Manipur CM Biren Singh in the Lok Sabha polls but he refused.

Further, the BJP is now eyeing to field incumbent MP Rajkumar Ranjan Singh or MLA Rajkumar Imo Singh who is also the son-in-law of the chief minister for the Inner Manipur Constituency.



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However speaking of the Outer Manipur, the BJP is still in limbo, sources reveal that the Biren Singh-led government is likely to extend support to the Naga People's Front (NPF).

For the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, the Naga People's Front (NPF) has announced Kachui Timothy Zimik as its candidate for the II-Outer Manipur Parliamentary Constituency.

A retired Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer, Zimik's candidacy will see him replace the sitting NPF parliamentarian Dr Lorho S Pfoze.

The announcement was made by the NPF's Central Working Committee, following a crucial meeting on March 20.