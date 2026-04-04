BJP ally Raju Mech accuses Congress candidate of failing Rabha community, raises Sixth Schedule debate

In an election rally held in Boko ahead of the Assembly polls, BJP ally candidate Raju Mech criticised Congress nominee Ramen Singh Rabha, alleging that the latter had failed to uphold the interests of the Rabha community during a critical period in its political movement.



Addressing supporters at a campaign event in the Boko–Chaygaon constituency, Mech claimed that during a phase marked by unrest, 24 Rabha youths had lost their lives. He attributed responsibility to leadership aligned with the Congress at the time and alleged that Rabha, who is now contesting on a Congress ticket, did not stand with the community during that period.



Mech further referred to the demand for granting Sixth Schedule status to the Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council, noting that it was eventually brought under the constitutional framework. He alleged that Rabha had not supported former Chief Executive Member Tankeshwar Rabha during the movement for inclusion under the Sixth Schedule.



Without providing specific instances, Mech accused his opponent of lacking commitment to community issues and questioned the Congress party’s attempt to return to power through his candidature.



He also highlighted that Tankeshwar Rabha’s alliance with the BJP was aimed at securing constitutional recognition for the council. Concluding his address, Mech urged voters in the constituency to make an informed choice in the upcoming elections.