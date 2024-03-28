The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has unveiled its lineup of star campaigners for the forthcoming General Elections to the Lok Sabha 2024 and General Elections to the Legislative Assembly in the state of Sikkim. The announcement, made by Arun Singh, National General Secretary & Incharge, comes as a strategic move in adherence to Explanation (2) to section 77 of the Representation of People Act 1951.

In a notice released by Arun Singh, the BJP has enlisted several prominent leaders who will spearhead the election campaign in Sikkim. The star campaigners include top-tier BJP figures such as Prime Minister Narendra Modi, party president Jagat Prakash Nadda, and Home Minister Amit Shah. Additionally, the list comprises influential leaders like Nitin Gadkari, Kiren Rijiju, Raju Bista, Satpal Maharaj, D. R Thapa, N.K Subba, Dilip Jaiswal, Kailash Aggarwal, Barat Dulal, and D.T Lepcha.

The BJP's decision to deploy such a formidable lineup of leaders underscores the party's concerted efforts to bolster its electoral prospects in Sikkim. By leveraging the popularity and influence of these seasoned campaigners, the BJP aims to galvanize support for its candidates across both the parliamentary and assembly constituencies in the state.

The inclusion of key figures such as Narendra Modi, Jagat Prakash Nadda, and Amit Shah underscores the party's commitment to securing a strong foothold in Sikkim's political landscape. With the stakes high in the upcoming elections, the BJP is leaving no stone unturned in its quest to consolidate power in the region.

As the electoral battle heats up, all eyes will be on the BJP's star campaigners as they crisscross the state, rallying support and wooing voters with their impassioned speeches and promises of development and progress. With the campaign season officially underway, Sikkim braces itself for a flurry of political activity in the run-up to the elections.