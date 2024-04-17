Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a massive crowd in Nalbari, Assam, where he extended warm greetings on the occasion of Bohag Bihu and emphasized the historic significance of Ram Navami. Addressing the gathering, PM Modi reflected on the transformative journey of his leadership, stating, "In 2014, Modi came among you with hope. In 2019, when Modi came, he came with trust. And in 2024, today, when Modi has come to the land of Assam, Modi has come with a guarantee. Modi's guarantee means a guarantee of fulfilling guarantees!"

In his speech, PM Modi unveiled the BJP's Sankalp Patra on the auspicious occasion of Bohag Bihu, reaffirming the party's commitment to inclusive growth under the ethos of "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas." He assured that the NDA government's schemes are non-discriminatory, aiming to benefit all sections of society. Notably, the NDA pledges to construct 3 crore new houses for the poor over the next five years, ensuring equitable distribution of benefits and continued provision of free ration.

Amidst chants of 'Jai Shri Ram,' PM Modi highlighted the 'Surya Tilak' ritual performed on Ram Lalla in Ayodhya, marking a historic milestone in the nation's spiritual journey. He also emphasized the government's dedication to the welfare of farmers, citing the increase in MSP for kharif crops and the significant financial assistance provided under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme.

PM Modi underscored the Northeast's transformation under BJP governance, contrasting it with Congress's legacy of fueling separatism. He highlighted legislative achievements such as the laws against triple talaq, empowering Muslim sisters and their families.

Furthermore, PM Modi announced the inauguration of a semiconductor facility in Assam, expected to generate over 15,000 job opportunities. He emphasized the government's commitment to developing the Northeast and maximizing its potential in various sectors.

In his address, PM Modi praised Assam's rich biodiversity and cultural heritage, pledging to elevate the state's prominence on the global tourism map. He lauded the BJP's efforts in preserving and celebrating Assam's cultural heritage, including initiatives like the Kamakhya corridor and the commemoration of Lachit Borphukan's birth anniversary.

Lashing out at the Congress party, PM Modi criticized its lack of regard for Assamese sentiments and highlighted Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's dedication to the state's development.

Lastly, PM Modi urged voters to support the BJP in the upcoming elections, urging them to break previous voting records and contribute to building a developed India.