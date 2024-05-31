Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President JP Nadda has criticized the Indian National Congress for its decision to boycott exit polls on the eve of Phase 7 polling of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Nadda accused the Congress of conceding defeat and undermining the democratic process.

“Congress’s decision to not participate in Exit Polls, on the eve of Phase 7 polling, is an unequivocal confirmation that the Congress has conceded the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. It is not surprising, since Congress usually opts out when it doesn’t expect results to go in its favor, but has no compunction showing up if it thinks it has even an outside chance. Their hypocrisy is not lost on anyone. Let no one in Phase 7 waste their vote on them,” Nadda tweeted.

Nadda expressed concern over Congress's alleged disregard for the democratic process, which saw participation from over 960 million voters. “While Indians were electing their leader, who would lead them in the new world order, improve their lives, bring opportunities and prosperity, Congress was working assiduously to undermine the very institutional process, on which rests our robust democracy’s foundations,” he said.

He accused Congress of repeatedly approaching the Supreme Court with “outrageous demands” to disrupt the electoral process. Nadda highlighted that Congress raises no complaints about electronic voting machines (EVMs) or the electoral process when it wins, citing recent examples in Himachal Pradesh and Telangana. “But whines endlessly when it expects a rout,” he added.

Nadda further criticized Congress’s “extended ecosystem,” alleging that it collaborates to undermine public faith in India’s institutions and processes. “Not just the Congress but its extended ecosystem, who are inimical [to] India’s interest, too comes together to create cacophony and makes all attempts to undermine people’s faith in our institutions and process. They stop at nothing. They target the Supreme Court, Judges who do not deliver orders to their liking, attack journalists, who refuse to be their cheerleaders, tarnish the Election Commission of India and raise questions on integrity of data and process,” Nadda stated.

He condemned Congress’s decision to boycott the exit poll exercise, which he said discredits the work of professional agencies and thousands of associates. Nadda questioned if Congress believed there was a grand conspiracy involving millions of voters aimed at mocking the party until the actual results are announced on June 4.

“It doesn’t behove India’s grand old party to behave like a child, whose toy has been taken away. One expects a certain level of maturity from the largest political party in the Opposition,” Nadda concluded.

As the nation awaits the final phase of polling and the subsequent results, Nadda’s remarks underscore the intense political climate and the high stakes of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.