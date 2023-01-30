Claiming that BJP doesn’t consider TIPRA Motha as a factor for the Assembly election, Tripura Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha on January 30 reiterated that his party will win in more than 50 seats in the forthcoming assembly election slated to be held on February 16.

Speaking with reporters after filing nomination papers for the election, Dr. Saha claimed that BJP is confident that the party will win the majority of seats.

“Our winning in the majority of seats is confirmed. We are confident that BJP will form the government again. I am receiving huge responses from door-to-door campaigns. People are happy and greet me with smiling faces which indicates the people have faith in us”, said CM Saha.

CM Dr Saha will be contesting from the 8 Town Bordowali Assembly Constituency which is his home turf.

The Chief Minister has also taken a dig at opposition political parties claiming that he couldn’t see any opposition political party workers on the field and termed them as zero.

“No one could imagine such development could take place in Tripura. PM Modi has worked in each and every field starting from highways, internet, and airways. He wants to do more. For tribal people, he has sympathy and works for their upliftment. With more than 50 seats we will win. We have no opponents and TIRPA Motha will not be a factor for us and we don’t consider them as opponents”, said CM Saha.

When asked about the candidate of IPFT which was fielded in the same seat that BJP had already fielded, the CM claimed this all is not an issue for the ruling party. And they will sort it out soon.