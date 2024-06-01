The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress are most likely to share a seat each, according to the India Today-Axis My India exit poll.

NDA is projected to earn a vote share of 52 per cent, while Congress is expected to clinch 43 per cent vote share, in terms of percentage-wise seat share.

The electoral process in Goa concluded in a single phase on May 7, well ahead of the nation’s preparations for the general elections 2024 final phase which was held on June 1.

In Goa, voters had cast ballots in the constituencies of North Goa and South Goa to choose MPs for the two Lok Sabha seats.

The India Today-Axis My India exit poll is based on 5.8 lakh interviews conducted in all 543 parliamentary constituencies (read the full methodology here).

Statutory warning: Exit polls can get it wrong.